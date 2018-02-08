Watch Super Bowl Champion Eagles Parade Through Philly

NBC10, NBC10.com and the NBC10 app will stream coverage of the entire parade. Watch it all LIVE in the video embedded above.

The day that Eagles fans have dreamed of for decades is finally here. Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are parading through the city of brotherly love during a five-mile-long spectacle that could draw a million people or more.

Universities, schools, government offices, museums, city courts and even the Philadelphia Zoo have shut down Thursday in preparation for the city's first-ever Super Bowl parade, though Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell will still be open.

The parade began at 11 a.m. near Lincoln Financial Field and ends its journey at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art that Rocky Balboa climbed. It's a fitting end for a team that championed itself as the underdog that defied the odds, just like the famous, fictional southpaw.

PHOTOS: Fans Swarm Philly for Long-Awaited Victory Parade

EAGLES PARADE GUIDE



Organizers are preparing for as many as 2 million people to gather around the parade route, though the city hasn't made any crowd estimates.

Hundreds of fans braved freezing temperatures and began swarming viewing areas in Eakins Oval around 4 a.m. — nine hours before the parade was set to pass by there. By 7 a.m., thousands of fans had posted up at spots along Broad Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

In the aftermath of violence and vandalism following the Eagles Super Bowl win Sunday night and early Monday morning, Mayor Jim Kenney called on fans to responsibly celebrate with passion and pride while speaking at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

“Now remember — act responsibly, don’t ruin this for the fans who have waited decades for what will be a historic day as the Eagles finally parade up Broad Street," Kenney said. "We are after all the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection.”

Several businesses are capitalizing on the massive event. Bud Light is offering free beer at two dozen bars along the parade route after making a pact with Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson to bring free beer to Philly if the Birds won the Super Bowl. Not to be outdone, Philly-based Yards Brewing Co. will also offer a free Philly Pale Ale to fans who wander off the parade route and over to their new tasting room on Spring Garden Street.

Getting to and from the parade will be tricky. After going on sale at 5 a.m. Wednesday, all 50,000 special one-day SEPTA passes for Thursday were sold out a little more than seven hours later. PATCO's single-day tickets for Thursday also sold out Wednesday.

Free subway rides will be provided throughout the day and SEPTA is limiting its service to focus on getting passengers to and from the parade. Regional Rail will only run in-bound trains Thursday morning and will stop at a limited number of stations. During the afternoon, Regional Rail will only run outbound. PATCO is also offering special services for New Jersey passengers.

The NBC10 app will provide updates and alerts during and after the parade that will help you navigate the day. It's free and you can download it here.

Refresh this page for updates throughout the day.

