Dirk Nowitzki's joins the long list of athletes whose names have been misspelled on their jerseys.

Longtime Dallas Mavericks power forward "Dirk Nowitkzi" notched another career milestone Monday night.

No, we're not talking about reaching 50,000 minutes on the court -- but by joining the long line of athletes who've had their names misspelled on their jerseys.

The list is longer than you'd think and includes some pretty notable names -- names you think equipment managers would be very familiar with and unlikely to misspell.

Sports Illustrated has collected a batch of them which can be seen here -- and the list includes guys like Wayne Gretsky and Zack Grienke and even teams like the Milwakuee Brewers.

It's not just tough names, even New Orleans Hornets player Jason Smiht got hit.

Dallas Mavericks equipment manager Al Whitley, who took the blame for the Nowitzki mistake, said the one-of-a-kind jersey will be offered up for auction with the money going to Dirk's charity, the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation

We'll update this article with details about the auction as more information is released.

