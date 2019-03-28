NBC 5 Today Visits Globe Life Park for Opening Day - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 Today Visits Globe Life Park for Opening Day

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Fresh cut grass, newly raked dirt and new items on the menu can only mean one thing -- it's Opening Day for the Texas Rangers.

    It's the last season at Globe Life Park and the NBC 5 Today crew stopped by the stadium to enjoy the stadium before the team moves to Globe Life Field.

    Tim Ciesco, Katy Blakey and Grant Johnston practiced their swings in the batting cages. Ciesco "stole third base" in a segment you've probably seen during the games.

    The three also participated in the famous Dot Race. Ciesco was the red dot, Blakey was the green dot and Johnston was the blue dot.

