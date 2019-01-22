The NBA is fining Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Luka Dončić $10,000 for kicking the game ball into the stands Saturday in Indiana.
NBA EVP Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the fine Tuesday morning.
After the kick, Dončić received his second technical foul of the game and was ejected with three minutes to go in the third quarter. The Mavs went on to lose 111-99.
The rookie rebounded nicely in the next game, Monday vs the Bucks, when he became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double (the first in his short career). The Mavs, unfortunately, still lost 116-106.