R.J. Hampton is the 2018-2019 Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The Little Elm standout is the first student-athlete from his school to win this prestigious award, which, according to Gatorade, "recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field."

The 6-foot-6 junior guard averaged 32.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.9 steals per game this past season, and led the Lobos (24-10) to the second round of the Class 5A, Region 1 tournament.

Off the court, Hampton is a member of the Little Elm High Athletic Council, while maintaining a 3.88 GPA in the classroom and volunteering locally at youth basketball events.

Gatorade has also named Hampton one of three finalists for its National Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor.