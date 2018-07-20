LiAngelo Ball - brother of Lonzo, son of Lavar - scored 48 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in front of Ezekiel Elliott at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

It did, however, take LiAngelo 54 shots to get there; he was 19-54 from the field, 5-24 from three. Thank Frankie Vision for this YouTube footage:



The box score and the YouTube video disagree on LiAngelo's stat line, but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt.

The JBA, founded by his father Lavar, is where LiAngelo and his youngest brother LaMelo currently play basketball, after spending last season in Lithuania.

LaMelo posted a ridiculous stat line of 48 points, 24 rebounds and 14 assists.