Shop Owner Cuts Prices to Raise Money for Medical Bills

A North Texas memorabilia shop owner is cutting prices at his business in hopes of raising enough money to cover medical bills associated with kidney failure. (Published 2 hours ago)

Lewisville Shop Owner in Need of Kidney Cuts Prices to Raise Money for Medical Bills

A longtime North Texas memorabilia dealer is selling thousands of autographed jerseys, photos and other items at discounted prices. The holiday deals offered at the shop inside Lewisville's Music City Mall could help save the owner's life.

If it's collectibles you're looking for, you might want to look up Sheldon Rudman. The owner of Collector's Heaven sells it all -- from signed jerseys and guitars to photographs, photos and helmets. He offers authenticated memorabilia from sports heroes, politicians, musicians and movie stars.

"We deal in everything from soup to nuts," Rudman said.

Right now, everything at his store is on sale. The prices are negotiable.

Twerk Request Overshadows Historic Moment in Women's Soccer

The first presentation of the women’s Ballon d’Or award, for the world’s best soccer player, was overshadowed Monday by a crude joke made to winner Ada Hegerberg. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018)

"A minimum of 30 percent off," he said.

Rudman is unloading his memorabilia, not because he wants to, but because he has to.

"My health situation right now is really not that good," he said.

A diabetic for nearly four decades, Rudman's kidneys are failing. He's at the shop seven days a week, but part of three of those days are spent receiving life-saving dialysis treatments. Rudman said he needs the money to pay $20,000 dollars in medical bills not covered by Medicare.

"You have to accept the fact that you have to go for dialysis," Rudman said. "Otherwise, you die."

The 68-year-old Rudman is on a list for a new kidney, but it's a waiting game. He said he toyed with the idea of selling his store -- or closing all together. Now, he said he hoped to remain open as long as his health will allow.

"Quite a few people know I'm sick," he said. "A lot of them will come and lay their hands on me, pray for me. They don't know what denomination I am. They're just showing good fellowship, and it's Christmas time and I think to myself, 'Wow, this is remarkable.'"

Sentiments -- which are his bargain -- in a search for a life-saving deal.

"I will make it my life duty to give back what people gave to me," he said.