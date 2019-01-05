Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Seahawks

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is stopped short of the goal line by Bradley McDougald #30 of the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 5, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Here's NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys' 24-22 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC wild card game.

WHAT IT MEANS

Jason Garrett doubled his playoff win total with a gritty, come-from-behind win over Seattle. Now, for the second time in his 8 1/2-year tenure, the Cowboys will play a second playoff game in the same season. The Cowboys, who began the season 3-5, have now won eight of their last nine games.

TURNING POINT

Amari Cooper, quiet for much of the game, found a soft spot in a Seattle zone and turned it into a 34-yard-catch run on the possession after the Seahawks had grabbed a 14-10 lead on Russell Wilson's short touchdown run. Four plays later, the Cowboys took a 17-14 lead on Ezekiel Elliott's one-yard touchdown run.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dak Prescott passed for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown and led the Cowboys on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives to help Dallas win its first playoff game since 2014.

KEY STAT

Seattle, the NFL's best running team with 160 yards per game, gained just 73 yards on 24 carries. Chris Carson, who had three straight 100-yard games, gained 20 yards in 13 carries.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys can relax Sunday and watch the Philadelphia-Chicago game and see if they're going to play the Saints or the Rams next Sunday in the Divisional round of the playoffs.