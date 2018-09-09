Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Panthers

Kawann Short #99 of the Carolina Panthers sacks Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Here's an instant analysis of the Cowboys’ 16-8 loss to Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys are 0-1, and the last four times that has happened the Cowboys have made the playoffs. But the offense was pathetic and can only get better, we suppose, but all the questions about the passing game, the receivers and the tight ends remain. This offense, thus far, is what we thought it was going to be based on training camp.

TURNING POINT

Brett Maher, who beat out Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, missed his first field goal attempt with the Cowboys. He missed a 47-yard attempt, by a hair, wide right with Dallas trailing 10-0 late in the third quarter. Carolina then drove 63 yards in six plays for a touchdown and a 16-0 lead.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cam Newton set the tone early with his running and he made good decisions as a passer. He didn't turn the ball over and let the Panthers' running game slowly wear out the Cowboys' defense. He ran for 64 yards and a touchdown and he passed for 161 yards.

KEY STAT

Carolina has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 21 consecutive games. Ezekiel Elliott rushed just 15 times for 69 yards with a long of 17.

WHAT'S NEXT

We have a battle of two winless teams with struggling offenses battling next week at AT&T Stadium. Since only nine of 83 teams (10.8 percent) have made the playoffs since 2007after starting 0-2 this game will have a certain intensity to it.