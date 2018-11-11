Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Eagles

Here's NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys' 27-20 win over Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys, thought to be dead after last week's 14-point loss to Tennessee, are right in the thick of the NFC East race. This week won't be focused on Jason Garrett's replacement or firing play-caller Scott Linehan. Instead, the talk will be about whether Dallas can beat Atlanta and set up a Thanksgiving Day showdown against Washington for first place in the NFC East.

TURNING POINT

Allen Hurns caught a 23-yard pass on third-and-eight to set up the Cowboys' final touchdown that gave them a 27-20 lead. Hurns has had his playing time dramatically-reduced in the two games since the Cowboys traded for Amari Cooper, but he made a huge catch-and-run that helped the Cowboys win their biggest game of the season.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ezekiel Elliott was tremendous with 19 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 36 yards and another score. He said the game was 100 percent must-win earlier this week, and he did his part to make sure the Cowboys won.

KEY STAT

The Cowboys had their most diverse offensive performance of the year with a season-high six plays of 20 yards or more. More important, Elliott had two and Allen Hurns, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Cole Beasley each had a reception of 20 yards or more.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys travel to Atlanta, the team that started Dak Prescott's downturn last season with eight sacks. More important, it's a chance to beat the Falcons, get the tie-breaker edge over Atlanta, and put themselves in playoff contention.