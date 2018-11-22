Instant Analysis: Cowboys Vs. Redskins

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown during the Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys on November 22, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here’s an instant analysis of the Cowboys’ 31-23 win over Washington at AT&T Stadium on Thursday.

WHAT IT MEANS: The Cowboys have a share of first place and a three-game winning streak after beating Washington. They did it with a litany of big plays in the third quarter from their highest profile players: Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence. Prescott and Cooper combined for three touchdowns and Lawrence contributed an interception.

TURNING POINT: Trailing 13-10 with 6:57 left in the third quarter and facing third-and-two, Dak Prescott threw a short pass to Amari Cooper, who broke a tackle and sprinted 30 yards into the end zone for a 17-13 lead the Cowboys never relinquished.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Amari Cooper, who cost the Cowboys a No.1 pick when they traded for him in October, was everything owner Jerry Jones envisioned when he OK’d the deal with the Oakland Raiders. He caught eight passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He caught three passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the third quarter.

KEY STAT: Ezekiel Elliott finished with 121 yards on a season-high 26 carries and a touchdowns against Washington. He became the first player to gain 100 yards against Washington this season. Last month, Washington limited him to 33 yards - the second-lowest total of his career - on 15 carries with a long of six. He had 10 runs of at least six yards on Thursday.

WHAT'S NEXT: The first-place Cowboys will take a couple of days off before starting their preparation for their game against the New Orleans Saints, arguably the best team in football, next Thursday. The Cowboys are a game over .500 for the first time this season and they have given themselves a good chance to win the NFC East and make the playoffs regardless of what happens against New Orleans.