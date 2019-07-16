Hunter Pence Wins Rangers' Heart and Hustle Award - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Hunter Pence Wins Rangers' Heart and Hustle Award

Published 2 hours ago

    Alex Pavlovic
    MLB All-Star Game: Hunter Pence's comeback lands him starting DH spot

    Hunter Pence has been named the Texas Rangers 2019 Heart and Hustle Award winner, according to an announcement from the team.

    The Heart and Hustle Award is voted on by former players -- the annoucement was made Tuesday by the Major Leauge Baseball Players Association.

    "[Hunter] resembles a champion in every way, on and off the field," said 12-year MLB veteran and Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "He plays every pitch of every game with the highest level of energy and passion."

    The award honors active players who "demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game."

    After the 30 team winners are announce,d it's up to fans, MLB alumni and active players to vote on the league's final winner.

    The previous overall winners are David Eckstein (2005), Craig Biggio (2006, 2007), Grady Sizemore (2008), Albert Pujols (2009), Roy Halladay (2010), Torii Hunter (2011), Mike Trout (2012), Dustin Pedroia (2013), Josh Harrison (2014), Anthony Rizzo (2015), Todd Frazier (2016), Brett Gardner (2017) and Mookie Betts (2018).

    The final winner will be announced on Nov. 7 at the 20th Annual Legends for Youth Dinner in New York City.

