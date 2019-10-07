Ellen DeGeneres high fives fans before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Arlington.

Jay-Z, LeBron James, Conor McGregor, George Strait, President Bush (both of them), Rudy Giuliani, Buzz Aldrin, Eminem, Jonas Brothers, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Elizabeth Taylor...

What do all these famous athletes, actors, musicians, celebrities and politicians have in common?

They are among the hundreds of VIP guests that have visited the Cowboys' sideline over the past 20+ years I've covered the team.

Add two new names to the list following Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

The sideline was abuzz about an hour before kickoff as other sideline guests tried to inch closer to Ellen in order to sneak a photo of the wildly popular actress, comedienne, and talk show host.

