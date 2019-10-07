Here's Why Ellen DeGeneres Was on the Sidelines at the Cowboys Game Sunday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's Why Ellen DeGeneres Was on the Sidelines at the Cowboys Game Sunday

By Kristi Scales - The Dallas Morning News

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News
    Ellen DeGeneres high fives fans before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Arlington.

    Jay-Z, LeBron James, Conor McGregor, George Strait, President Bush (both of them), Rudy Giuliani, Buzz Aldrin, Eminem, Jonas Brothers, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Elizabeth Taylor... 

    What do all these famous athletes, actors, musicians, celebrities and politicians have in common?

    They are among the hundreds of VIP guests that have visited the Cowboys' sideline over the past 20+ years I've covered the team. 

    Add two new names to the list following Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

     

    The sideline was abuzz about an hour before kickoff as other sideline guests tried to inch closer to Ellen in order to sneak a photo of the wildly popular actress, comedienne, and talk show host.

    Click here to read more about this story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

