Hall of Fame Jockey Mike Smith Says Justify Can Win Triple Crown - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Race to Triple Crown Glory

Race to Triple Crown Glory

Tune into NBC May 19 for the 2nd leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes.

Hall of Fame Jockey Mike Smith Says Justify Can Win Triple Crown

By Newy Scruggs

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Meet the Horses That Posted the Fastest Preakness Times

    [NATL] Meet the Horses That Posted the Fastest Preakness Times
    Doug Pensinger /Allsport via Getty Images, File

    Mike Smith is a Hall of Fame jockey and he's going for the second leg of Horse racing's Triple Crown with an excellent horse, named Justify, who won the Kentucky Derby.

    Smith joined me on my national NBC Sports Radio show and thinks Justify can take the Preakness Stakes. "We haven't seen the best of him yet," he said. Take a listen here.

    Smith followed up confidently, telling me about Justify's chances to be the second horse trained by Bob Baffert to win the Triple Crown.

    "It's not out of his realm. He's the kind of horse that can pull it off again so we'll just have to wait and see if it's meant to be," said Smith.

    Top Sports: Derby Winner a Heavy Favorite to Win Preakness

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos
    Patrick Semansky/AP

    Justify is a 1-2 favorite to win the Preakness Stakes. Post time is 5:48 p.m.

    Smith won his first Kentucky Derby as a 50:1 long shot aboard Giacomo in 2005. In the Preakness, Giacomo would finish third.

    The 52-year old won the Preakness Stakes in 1993, so he knows what it takes to win the race.

    Here are the odds for all of the horses in the lineup for the 143rd Preakness Stakes on Saturday on NBC 5:

    • Quip (12-1)
    • Lone Sailor (15-1)
    • Sporting Chance (30-1)
    • Diamond King (30-1)
    • Good Magic (3-1)
    • Tenfold (20-1)
    • Justify (1-2)
    • Bravazo (20-1)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices