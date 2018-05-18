Mike Smith is a Hall of Fame jockey and he's going for the second leg of Horse racing's Triple Crown with an excellent horse, named Justify, who won the Kentucky Derby.

Smith joined me on my national NBC Sports Radio show and thinks Justify can take the Preakness Stakes. "We haven't seen the best of him yet," he said. Take a listen here.

Smith followed up confidently, telling me about Justify's chances to be the second horse trained by Bob Baffert to win the Triple Crown.

"It's not out of his realm. He's the kind of horse that can pull it off again so we'll just have to wait and see if it's meant to be," said Smith.



Justify is a 1-2 favorite to win the Preakness Stakes. Post time is 5:48 p.m.



Smith won his first Kentucky Derby as a 50:1 long shot aboard Giacomo in 2005. In the Preakness, Giacomo would finish third.

The 52-year old won the Preakness Stakes in 1993, so he knows what it takes to win the race.

Here are the odds for all of the horses in the lineup for the 143rd Preakness Stakes on Saturday on NBC 5:

• Quip (12-1)

• Lone Sailor (15-1)

• Sporting Chance (30-1)

• Diamond King (30-1)

• Good Magic (3-1)

• Tenfold (20-1)

• Justify (1-2)

• Bravazo (20-1)