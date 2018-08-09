Grand Opening of Texas Live! Set for Thursday Night

Texas Live!, a $250 million dining and entertainment event center, will celebrate its grand opening Thursday in Arlington’s Entertainment District.

Texas Live! will occupy a piece of prime real estate, situated squarely between the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The 200,000-square-foot complex will be open 365 days a year, and is a joint venture between the city of Arlington, the Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies.

“It’s a big trend to want to create world-class experiences around professional sports stadiums and increase the fan experience so they can come early and stay late. Texas Live! takes that idea to a whole new level,” said Reed Cordish, a principal and partner at the real estate development company that bears his family name.

Texas Live! will be home to several restaurants, including Troy’s – named for Hall of Fame Cowboys Quarterback Troy Aikman – Pudge’s Pizza – named for Hall of Fame Rangers Catcher Ivan Rodriguez, a signature venture by celebrity chef Guy Fieri and Lockhart Smokehouse.

In addition, there are multiple bars throughout the space, including Live! Arena – located in the heart of Texas Live! and featuring several large screen televisions showing sports 365 days a year, PBR Texas – a Texas-themed location tied to the professional bull riding tour, and the Arlington Backyard - 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion.

“To think about places for families to come to during the day and the nighttime, to be able to watch the sporting events, or to see a concert or see a band perform – there are lots of things to do and lots of things to see here,” said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams.

Texas Live! officially opens its doors to the public at 7 p.m. Thursday, and there is a whole slate of special grand opening events set through the weekend.