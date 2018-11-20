Globe Life Field on Track to Open in 2020

Construction workers are racing to finish Globe Life Field, the future home of the Texas Rangers across from the current ballpark in Arlington which is on track to open in 2020. (Published 25 minutes ago)

About 1,000 construction workers are racing to finish Globe Life Field, the future home of the Texas Rangers across the street from the current ballpark in Arlington.

The below-ground infield that required 1.3 million cubic yards of excavation is already taking shape.

And soon they'll start work on the roof, which will require one of the world's largest cranes to be assembled inside.

"In another two or three weeks, they'll start putting together one of the largest cranes in North America," said Jack Hill, senior vice president of project development for the Rangers.

Hill gave NBC 5 a tour of the construction site.

Eleven normal-sized cranes tower over the project now, but none like the one they're about to put together.

The huge crane will take three weeks to assemble from 160 truckloads of steal. Then, they'll take it down piece by piece.

Hill, who also oversaw construction of Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium, said the new ballpark is on a fast-track schedule.

"Imagine building your house and starting the construction before the design is finished," he said. "That's essentially what we've done."

When construction started a year ago, Hill said much of the interior hadn't been fully designed.

The stadium is set to open in 2020.

Soon enough, the sounds of heavy construction will be replaced by the cracks of a bat and the cheers of the crowd.

"I'm confident they're going to love it," Hill said. "We have so many nooks and crannies and interesting seating spots."

As for what will happen with Globe Life Park, the city of Arlington is trying to sell the facility, but so far hasn't found any buyers.