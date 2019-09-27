Final Weekend for Globe Life Park

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: A view during the National Anthem prior to the Texas Rangers taking on the Chicago Cubs during Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Say goodbye to Globe Life Park.

This weekend marks the final games for the stadium that has been home to the Texas Rangers for 26 seasons.

By Sunday, when the team closes out its chapter at the former Ballpark in Arlington, the Rangers will have played 2,081 regular season games there, in addition to 25 postseason games.

Come 2020, the team will have relocated across the street to Globe Life Field, the $1 billion-plus ballpark with the retractable roof that promises to put an end to too many sweltering summer nights to count (although someone did count and the official number is 760 after Thursday’s win over the Boston Red Sox).

Rangers Super Fans Reflect on 25 Years at Globe Life Park