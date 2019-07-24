Garrett: Elliott Expected to Report to Training Camp on Time

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he expects star running back Ezekiel Elliott to report on time for training camp. The Cowboys are scheduled to leave for Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday afternoon with an estimated arrival time of 4 p.m. Pacific. For more video, visit DallasCowboys.com and NFL.com .

Rumors recently surfaced that Elliott is considering holding out because he seeks a new contract, but Garrett said that's not the case.

"We anticipate that," Garrett said in regard to if Elliott will be on the team plane. "I've heard nothing different on that."

