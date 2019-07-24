Garrett: Elliott Expected to Report to Training Camp on Time

Elliott Expected to Report to Training Camp on Time, Garrett Says - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Elliott Expected to Report to Training Camp on Time, Garrett Says

Elliott is scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and $9 million in 2020

By Calvin Watkins - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he expects star running back Ezekiel Elliott to report on time for training camp. The Cowboys are scheduled to leave for Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday afternoon with an estimated arrival time of 4 p.m. Pacific.

    Rumors recently surfaced that Elliott is considering holding out because he seeks a new contract, but Garrett said that's not the case.

    "We anticipate that," Garrett said in regard to if Elliott will be on the team plane. "I've heard nothing different on that."

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

