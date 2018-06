Dirk Nowitzki's annual celebrity baseball game is on Friday, but the Mavericks' veteran says he might not headline the contest after he retires. NBC 5's Pat Doney and 105.3 The Fan's Ben Rogers wonder which local athlete could take the reigns from Dirk. (Published 25 minutes ago)

Dallas Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki is hosting his 7th Heroes Celebrity baseball game - the 17th overall - at Dr. Pepper Ballpark Friday night.



Tickets are on sale for as little as $9.



The game starts at 7 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation.



Tickets can be bought online or at the Dr Pepper Ballpark Box Office during office hours. Will call opens at 10 a.m. Friday.



