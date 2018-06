ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

No one was happier to see Zack Martin closing in on a new deal than DeMarcus Lawrence, who will earn $17 million playing on the franchise tag this season.

The Cowboys have until July 16 to work out a long-term deal with Lawrence.

"They'll probably talk to me about something, but I'm not in a hurry," he said., "I'm patient. I'm OK letting Khalil Mack (of the Oakland Raiders) and some other guys get their deals done before I sign mine."