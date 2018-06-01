David Irving Moving Down Same Path as Quincy Carter

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving is missing practice but it has nothing to do with an injury. NBC 5's Pat Doney and Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor discuss the reason the Cowboys star is taking some time to work out some personal things. (Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018)

Former Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter's fear of success wrecked his NFL career.

It's the biggest reason why a dude with an 18-16 record as a starter was cut in training camp a year after leading the Bill Parcells-coached Cowboys to a 10-6 record and a playoff appearance. A year later, he was out of the league.

Sadly, it seems like defensive tackle David Irving has a similar fear of success. Obviously, he still has time to have a tremendous season and career, but he's given the Cowboys no reason to trust him or think about signing him to the kind of long-term deal that would ensure his grandchildren's grandchildren are financially secure.

Irving did not participate in the Cowboys' three OTA practices this week or last week because he's not in good enough shape.

Shameful.

There are 90 players currently on the roster, and he's the only one not participating because he lacks conditioning.

If you understand what's at stake — a long-term contract worth eight digits a year and signing bonus closer to $20 million than $10 million — then try to figure out why Irving wouldn't do whatever it takes to get the gargantuan payday that awaits a player with his talent.

He signed a one-year deal worth $2.91 million in the offseason.

What makes Irving unique is that at 6-7 and 295 pounds, when he's in shape, he understands how to stay low and maintain leverage, making it difficult to block him.

He also has a good first-step quickness, long arms to keep offensive linemen off of him and the ability to bend at the waist and maintain his speed that all good-pass-rushing defensive ends have. When he plays inside against guards, who are typically inferior pass-rushers, then his strengths are magnified by their weaknesses.

A lot of folks in the Cowboys' front office are struggling to figure out why the conversation surrounding Irving always involves something other than just his play on the field.

And that's why it's fair to wonder Irving fears success.

Folks who have a fear of success often engage in behavior that undermines their success, and as they seemingly near a goal they derail themselves.

So let's look at Irving, who showed flashes after the Cowboys plucked him from Kansas City's practice squad in 2015.

He was poised to be a starter and have a breakout season in 2017 after 20 tackles and four sacks in 2016, when Dallas went 13-3 and had the NFC's best record. Who doesn't remember his virtuoso performance against the Green Bay Packers when he had four tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as Dallas beat Green Bay 30-14 win.

But he was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

That's just dumb. There's no other way to say it.

All you have to do is call a number the NFLPA provides and ask if whatever pill, powder or drink you're about to consume is on the list of banned substances. You get an answer in a few minutes.

Simple, right?

So he missed the first four games, but he returned and played well getting 22 tackles, seven sacks and knocking down six passes. Irving said he suffered a concussion in the first quarter of a November win over Washington when he sacked Kirk Cousins.

After the game, Irvin said he figured he had a concussion but wanted to stay in the game to get another sack. He finally got it in the fourth quarter of a 38-14 win.

He spent the last four games in concussion protocol.

The Cowboys could've tried to sign him to a long-term deal after the season as they've done in the past with players such as defensive end Tyrone Crawford. The idea is to get a discount by buying out a year or two of free agency, while giving the player the financial security he covets.

Instead of even putting a first-round tender on Irving, the Cowboys place a second-round tender on him because they were perfectly content to get a second-round pick for the 24-year-old.

He's supposed to be a significant part of the Cowboys' defense line alongside DeMarcus Lawrence and play a key role in what linebacker Sean Lee has called potentially the best defense the Cowboys have had since he arrived in 2010.

Instead, he's not in good enough shape to practice.

His agent said personal issues have affected his ability to train the way he wants. Privately, the Cowboys say that's an excuse Irving is using to avoid doing things he doesn't like to do.

"You'd love to have him (here) no question," defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said this week. "But the guys who are here I'm going all out for them. They deserve that."

In April, Irving was under investigation by Frisco police for domestic violence allegations after his longtime girlfriend, Angela Sanchez, hacked his Twitter account and accused him of domestic violence.

Sanchez later released a statement later that day admitting she hacked his Twitter account and recanting her claims. Frisco Police closed the investigation in early May.

That's clearly not his fault, but the Cowboys wonder about Irving's commitment - does he love football or what it can do for him? - and they question his maturity.

The questions only intensify when he's not in shape to participate in the club's voluntary OTAs, which is clearly sabotaging his ability to get a long-term deal with the Cowboys.

The NFL waits for no one. It's may slow down for those such as Irving with immense talent, but it won't wait.

Carter found that out. Irving will too, if he doesn't change.