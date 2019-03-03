Chris Woodward talks with his coaching staff on the first day of spring training workouts in Surprise, Arizona on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

The daughter of Texas Rangers' new manager Chris Woodward is part of an Arizona-based group competing on NBC's "World of Dance."

Woodward's daughter Sophie is part of the Elektro Crew, which represents Elektro Dance Academy in Gilbert, Arizona -- where Woodward lives in the offseason.

The Elektro Crew advanced past the qualifying round in the show's Season 3 premiere, and will compete in the second round Sunday night at 6 p.m. on NBC 5.

Following the first episode of Season 3, Chris Woodward took to Instagram.

"Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! They made it through to the second round!!!!! So proud of you @sophiewoodward24 and @elektrocrewofficial Awesome moment!! #beliefispower #shocktheworld."

The Elektro Crew consists of 12 to 17-year-olds and is in the show's Junior Team division. It's competitors in the division are the Get Down District, The Crazy 8's and the West Springfield Dance Team.