Dallas Stars Really Need to Get a Win - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Stars Central

Stars Central

Coverage of the Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Really Need to Get a Win

By Lewis Jackson

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Stars Really Need to Get a Win
    Tyler Seguin #91 of the Dallas Stars celebrates scoring a first period goal with teammates John Klingberg #3 and Alexander Radulov #47 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

    The Dallas Stars will take on the Boston Bruins Friday night at the American Airlines Center, and they really need to get a win.

    The Stars enter the game on a six game losing streak and currently sit four points out of the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

    The Bruins have already clinched a postseason spot but the Stars beat the Boston in their only other meeting this season 3-2 in overtime back in January.

    The Stars have just eight games left in the regular season. The puck drops Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices