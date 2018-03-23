The Dallas Stars will take on the Boston Bruins Friday night at the American Airlines Center, and they really need to get a win.
The Stars enter the game on a six game losing streak and currently sit four points out of the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference.
The Bruins have already clinched a postseason spot but the Stars beat the Boston in their only other meeting this season 3-2 in overtime back in January.
The Stars have just eight games left in the regular season. The puck drops Friday night at 7:30 p.m.