The Dallas Stars will take on the Boston Bruins Friday night at the American Airlines Center, and they really need to get a win.

The Stars enter the game on a six game losing streak and currently sit four points out of the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference.



The Bruins have already clinched a postseason spot but the Stars beat the Boston in their only other meeting this season 3-2 in overtime back in January.

The Stars have just eight games left in the regular season. The puck drops Friday night at 7:30 p.m.