Dallas Stars Give Dickinson 2-Year Deal After Solid Season

DALLAS, TX - MAY 5: Jason Dickinson #16 of the Dallas Stars handles the puck against the St. Louis Blues in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on May 5, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas Stars have re-signed center Jason Dickinson to a $3 million, two-year contract, bringing back an emerging leader after he established career highs in scoring and playing time.

Dickinson was a solid playoff performer in his postseason debut as the Stars reached the second round before losing a Game 7 to eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis. He had five points (three goals, two assists) in 13 games.

The 24-year-old Dickinson had career highs in goals (six), assists (16) and points (22) while averaging the most minutes in his four seasons (13). He hadn't played more than 27 regular-season games before getting into 67 in 2018-19.

A first-round pick in 2013, Dickinson has nine goals and 18 assists in 105 career games.