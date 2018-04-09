The Dallas Mavericks announced a partnership with Dallas-based e-commerce app, 5 Miles, that involves the company's patch on Mavericks players' jerseys.

The Dallas Mavericks will host a FANtastic Finale to the 2017-2018 season Tuesday night during their final game of the year.

The Mavs will take on the Suns at American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. The fun begins 90 minutes before tip-off when the doors open at 6 p.m.

First up, season ticket holders are invited to a pre-game happy hour at the EIGHTEEN|76 bar inside the arena. Each season ticket holder in attendance will receive a free Budweiser Mavs hat and a free 12 ounce Budweiser draft with choice of Mavs logo on the top of each beer.



Join the Mavs for Mavs Q, the first live and in-app trivia game in the NBA. Radio host Jeff "Skin" Wade will shell out 12 questions in arena for a chance to win upgraded seats for the game, autographed merch and floor seats for a game during the 2018-2019 season. To play, fans should download the Mavs app. Trivia starts promptly at 6:30 p.m.

