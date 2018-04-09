The Dallas Mavericks will host a FANtastic Finale to the 2017-2018 season Tuesday night during their final game of the year.
The Mavs will take on the Suns at American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. The fun begins 90 minutes before tip-off when the doors open at 6 p.m.
First up, season ticket holders are invited to a pre-game happy hour at the EIGHTEEN|76 bar inside the arena. Each season ticket holder in attendance will receive a free Budweiser Mavs hat and a free 12 ounce Budweiser draft with choice of Mavs logo on the top of each beer.
Join the Mavs for Mavs Q, the first live and in-app trivia game in the NBA. Radio host Jeff "Skin" Wade will shell out 12 questions in arena for a chance to win upgraded seats for the game, autographed merch and floor seats for a game during the 2018-2019 season. To play, fans should download the Mavs app. Trivia starts promptly at 6:30 p.m.
Freebies
- All fans in attendance will receive a free Mavs cap upon entry.
- All fans in attendance will receive a special edition T-shirt featuring "Dallas For Dirk" courtesy of 5miles. The T-shirt was designed by local artists Reid Glaze and Hance Talpin in honor of Dirk's 20th Season with the Dallas Mavericks. Find more of their designs at thanksdirk.com.
- Ten thousand fans in attendance will receive a Mavs team poster.
- One lucky season ticket holder and one lucky fan will have a chance to win new car by participating in a half-court shot contest during half-time. Registration for participants closed at 3 p.m. Monday.
- One lucky Mavs fan will take to the Mavs Hangar with one minute to grab as much gear as they can for free. The winner will be selected from a pool of fans that have connected to their Nike Mavs Jerseys via the Nike Connect app.
- Twenty thousand Mavs trading card packs will be handed out at the doors.
- Chris Arnold will give away two framed autographed pictures of Dennis Smith Jr. during the pre-game show and the game.
- Ten thousand special edition Dirk Nowitzki cups will be given away in honor a Dirk-themed sandwich promotion.