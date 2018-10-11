Dallas Mavericks Tip-off Luncheon Kicks Off Season - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Mavericks Tip-off Luncheon Kicks Off Season

By Marc Fein

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    The Dallas Mavericks are officially kicking off the 2018 season Thursday with a luncheon at the American Airlines Center. The players, coaching staff and announcers will be on hand to take a look at this year's team.

    Dallas opens the season on the road at Phoenix next Wednesday. Forward Harrison Barnes told NBC 5 he really likes the personality and make up of this year's team.

    "We have a good mix, young and vets," Barnes said. "There are some conversations where I have no idea what you're talking about, whether it's the parenting conversation or the gaming conversation, you know. We have different dynamics, but it's going pretty good."

    The event kicks off 11 a.m. and seats are still available. For ticket information you can head to Mavs.com.

    Proceeds from the event go to the Mavs foundations which serves women, children and families in North Texas.

