Mavericks Face Questions About Photographer's Conduct

Four former female employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Mavericks team photographer Danny Bollinger has a history of propositioning female co-workers and making lewd comments in the workplace. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two weeks after the Dallas Mavericks publicly released an investigative report that confirmed "numerous instances of sexual harassment and other improper workplace conduct," the organization faces more questions about alleged inappropriate behavior by a longtime employee.

Four former female employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity said team photographer Danny Bollinger has a history of propositioning female co-workers and making lewd comments in the workplace.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.