Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Donate Items to Smithsonian

They have been called America's sweethearts. Now some of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders history will live forever in the Smithsonian Museum.

Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer for the Dallas Cowboys Charlotte Jones Anderson was at the museum on Monday for the donation.

The donation included two game-day uniforms, a 1977 poster of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, three Mattel Barbie Dolls all wearing the iconic uniform, an Abbey Bear, and a copy of the original sketch of the cheerleading uniform.

The Smithsonian wanted to recognize the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders due to their popularity across the nation. It was back in 1972 when the cheerleaders introduced the first choreographed dance as a team. Three years later, the cheerleaders appeared at Super Bowl X and quickly became famous across the nation.

“The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders raised the bar for NFL cheerleaders in the 1970s, using athleticism and a strong sense of self to set the standard for what an organization of empowered women can accomplish in today’s society,” said Jane Rogers, associate curator in the museum’s Division of Culture and the Arts.

The donated items will join the previous collection of cheerleading objects in the Smithsonian.

