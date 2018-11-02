Another Dallas Cowboys legend is headed for the Ring of Honor.

Owner Jerry Jones announced Friday that Gil Brandt, who served as the team's vice president of player personnel from 1960 to 1989, would be the 22nd person added to the team's Ring of Honor.

Brandt will be enshrined Nov. 29 when the Cowboys host the Saints.

According to his bio on NFL.com, Brandt "helped Dallas grow into one of the most powerful and popular sports franchises in America. His innovative management and personnel systems are standard operating procedure today for many teams at the professional and collegiate levels nationwide. As NFL Media's personnel guru, Brandt offers insight and commentary on all aspects of players and teams."

Speculation around who would be the next to join the Cowboys' Ring of Honor included several names this year, including Brandt, along with Tony Romo, Jason Witten and DeMarcus Lawrence.

In August Brandt was named a finalist for the next class to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Final voting for the Hall of Fame will be Feb. 2, 2018, before Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.