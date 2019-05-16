Dak Prescott: 'I Want to Be A Cowboy Forever'

Cowboys OTAs are set to begin next week and the dominant topic for Dallas is contracts with quarterback Dak Prescott at the top of the list as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

"I want to be a Cowboy forever and I think the people doing the deal feel the same way," said Prescott, at the Reliant Energy Home Run Derby charity event in Frisco on Wednesday. "To me, it's no rush. I know it'll get done. It's all generational money, so it's a blessing just to be in this position. So as far as the number is concerned, my focus is on the locker room and I know I'll get taken care of. So it is what it is."

This offseason is also the time the Cowboys could sign running back Ezekiel Elliott to a long term deal. But with two years left on Zeke's rookie contract, he isn't changing the way he's approaching offseason preparation.

"Just go out there and play football and do what I've been doing," said Elliott. "I haven't worn down yet."

No wear down, and the Cowboys hope just getting started is a part of the organization's future success in the years to come.