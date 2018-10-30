A Dallas Cowboys center is making a difference off the field by providing fresh produce and dry food for students at a Mesquite ISD elementary school.

Travis Frederick's Blocking Out Hunger Foundation is building a food pantry at Dr. Linda Henrie Elementary School to provide groceries for more than 150 kids a week. The official ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Alberstons and Tom Thumb will restock the pantry with fresh produce every two weeks.

“Henrie’s is about 94 percent free and reduced school lunch,” said the school’s principal Lisa Millsaps. “We know that the students get a good breakfast when they come and they get lunch, but when they leave our campus that’s the concern.”

The food pantry will feed them physically and help feed their appetite for learning.

“I think the main thing is Travis has talked to them about making good choices in life," Millsaps said. "Not only about healthy food, but exercising and being active. I think that the whole thing really benefits education, because if you’re healthy and you’re eating right then you’re going to do better at school. So I think it’s going to have a great impact on our campus.”