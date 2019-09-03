Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has reportedly returned from Mexico, ready to sign a deal that will get him on the field in time for the team's opener against the Giants on Sunday.
Elliott, who has two years left on his contract, has been holding out for a better deal and missed all of training camp and the preseason.
Mike Florio, with NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, said the Cowboys and Elliott are close to an agreement on a six-year, $90 million extension.
"If it’s a six-year, $90 million extension, the deal will have a new-money average of $15 million per year. But it also would tie Elliott to the Cowboys for eight years, since he has two years left on his rookie deal," Florio wrote.
Elliott was believed to be on a flight that landed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Should the deal be finalized Tuesday night or Wednesday, that allows enough time for Elliott to attend practice Wednesday, NBC 5's radio partner 105.3 The Fan reported.
In an interview with NBC 5's Newy Scruggs Tuesday morning, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said the team was obviously better with Zeke on the field and that he was looking forward to having him in the backfield.
"He's a huge part of our football team. Obviously we're a better football team when he's on the football field," Witten said. "The show is better when he's back there dotting the 'i,' for the football team. Like all fans, I'm hoping, believing that he'll be out there."