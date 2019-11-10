Cook Leads Vikings to Prime Time Road Win Over Cowboys - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Cook Leads Vikings to Prime Time Road Win Over Cowboys

By Schuyler Dixon

    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
    Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

    Dalvin Cook ran for 97 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown on fourth down, and had another 86 yards receiving to set up three other scores, helping the Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-24 on Sunday night.

    Cook, the NFL rushing leader, easily outplayed two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott as the Vikings (7-3) beat a winning team on the road for the first time in almost two years. Minnesota was 0-9-1 in its previous 10 such games.

    Amari Cooper had the most circus catches on a night full of them for both teams, including a toe-tapping TD for Dallas' only lead in the third quarter. Dak Prescott threw for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

    Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, both to Kyle Rudolph, for just his second victory in nine prime-time road games.

    Elliott had 47 yards rushing after three straight 100-yard games as the Cowboys (5-4) fell into a first-place tie with Philadelphia in the NFC East.

