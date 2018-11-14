Charity Brings Smiles to Young Cancer Fighters

More than 100 student athletes at Southern Methodist University came out to play with young cancer fighters and survivors for a field day hosted by the Move for Miles Foundation. (Published 18 minutes ago)

The Move for Miles Foundation is Wednesday's Tell Me Something Good.

The charity hosted a field day at Southern Methodist University, where more than 100 student athletes came out to play with young cancer fighters and survivors.

The event was a chance for the kids, who've spent years in and out of hospitals, to just play.

The student athletes created a gauntlet for the kids to pass through and then set up activities for the kids to play.

Move for Miles is named after Miles Dagelewicz, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer when he was a year old. He's still in the thick of his fight, but his parents Jason and Stephanie Dagelewicz started the charity to raise awareness about childhood cancer and bring smiles to fellow cancer fighters.

ONLINE: Move for Miles