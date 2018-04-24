1. Jerry and Stephen Jones each said the Cowboys have not changed their philosophy about trading up or down in the draft. They each said Tuesday they’d move up in the first round, for the right player. Just so you know, the Cowboys have not moved up or down in the last four drafts.

"If we get a really outstanding opportunity to do something really special for our team,” Jerry Jones said. “I would be giving that a lot of consideration."

2. Jerry Jones said the Cowboys have about 17 players with first-round grades just like there are every year. Interestingly, the Cowboys suggested they didn’t have five quarterbacks with first-round grades.

3. Jerry Jones said he’d like to see Commissioner Roger Goodall get a nice reception at the draft, but understands that probably won’t happen.

"I think our crowd is a football crowd,"' Jerry Jones said "There's a football view and there's a Cowboy view, so that I'm not so sure you'll see a lot of personal preferences or personal opinions about the Commissioner.

"I would hope - because I appreciate having this draft here in Dallas, this is a neat deal, I think it's very fitting that we got it - and so I hope we give him a very positive reception."

Good luck with all that.

4. Jerry Jones said he doesn’t expect to get a receiver in the draft, wherever Dallas might take one, that would be as good as Dez Bryant.

"I think we recognize that we have a hole to fill with Dez. We know we won't get a pure X receiver to replace Dez.

"I have no thoughts about the timing when we decided to move on from Dez. I think a nice, crisp time to call it a day was the way to do this. We need to move on knowing that we don't have Dez."

5. The Cowboys expect Xavier Woods to compete for a starting job at safety. You should also expect the Cowboys to make another run at safety Earl Thomas. Whether they can acquire him is another story.