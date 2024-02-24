2023 XFL Champions release their inaugural UFL coaching staff

A lot of familiar faces will return to the coaching staff of the Arlington Renegades for the inaugural United Football League season.

The 2023 XFL champions brought back several coaches who served on staff last season to assist head coach Bob Stoops.

Rick Mueller (general manager), Chuck Long (offensive coordinator), Jonathan Himebauch (offensive line) and Reggie Lewis are returning.

The defensive coordinators Jay Hayes and Bill Sheridan are back, and Marvin Sanders, who will coach the defensive backs, is a new addition to the Renegades' defensive staff.

"I am pleased to officially unveil our coaching staff for the upcoming season. Building on the success of last year, we've maintained continuity by retaining the majority of our coaching personnel. This seasoned group brings a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to excellence," head coach Bob Stoops said in a statement.

Former director of team operations the previous season, Matt McMillen is back with the team as a quality control coach.

Having coached tight ends and special teams in the past, Scott Spurrier will now take on the role of special teams coach, according to the Arlington Renegades.

FULL LIST OF THE 2024 ARLINGTON RENEGADES COACHING STAFF: