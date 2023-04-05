How to watch 2023 Men's Frozen Four in Tampa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Sunshine State is about to get a whole lot chillier.

The Frozen Four is returning to Florida this year to determine a national champion. The 2023 NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament began in late March with four regionals, and now the four regional champions are about to head south with their sites set on the ultimate prize.

Minnesota, Quinnipiac and Michigan made it out of their respective regionals as top seeds. Boston University evaded the No. 1 seed in the Manchester Regional, Denver, and picked up wins against Western Michigan and Cornell to reach the Frozen Four.

Before the puck drops at the 2023 Frozen Four, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.

Where is the 2023 Men’s Frozen Four?

The 2023 Frozen Four will be played in Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena, home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

This is Tampa’s third time hosting the NCAA men’s hockey championship. The city hosted it for the first time in 2012 with Boston College beating Ferris State in the title game. Four years later, North Dakota came out on top against Quinnipiac in the 2016 championship tilt.

When is the 2023 Men’s Frozen Four?

The Frozen Four matchups will be played on Thursday, April 6:

Boston University vs. Minnesota, 5 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Quinnipiac, 8:30 p.m. ET

How can I watch the 2023 Men’s Frozen Four?

Both Frozen Four games will air on ESPN2. Games can be streamed on ESPN.com and on the ESPN App.

When is the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament?

The national championship game will be played on Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET. That contest will also be broadcast on ESPN2.

How many championships has each team in the 2023 Men’s Frozen Four won?

This year’s Frozen Four features three of the winningest programs in NCAA hockey history and one school chasing its first national championship.

Michigan is tied with Denver for the most national titles with nine, though it has not won it all since 1998. The Wolverines entered the 2022 tournament as the top overall seed but fell to Denver, the eventual champion, in the Frozen Four. So far in the 2023 tournament, Michigan walloped Colgate 11-1 before beating Big Ten rival Penn State in overtime of the Allentown Regional.

Minnesota has five national titles and heads to Tampa as the 2023 No. 1 overall seed. The Golden Gophers were 26-9-1 entering the national tournament and earned the Big Ten regular season title. They then won the Fargo Regional with convincing victories over Canisius and St. Cloud State.

Like Minnesota, Boston University has also been named the national champion five times. The team’s last Frozen Four appearance came in 2015, when a notorious own goal against Providence cost the team a chance to win the national title at TD Garden in Boston.

Quinnipiac is the lone 2023 Frozen Four team without a national title. The Bobcats have lost twice in the championship game, first to intrastate rival Yale in 2013 and then to North Dakota three years later in Tampa.

The team opened the 2023 tournament with a 5-0 victory over Merrimack before skating past Ohio State 4-1 in the Bridgeport Regional Final. Now, Quinnipiac will return to Amelie Arena not only looking to avenge the 2016 national title game loss, but also a loss to Michigan in last year’s Midwest Regional Final.