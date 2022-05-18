2022 PGA Championship: Tee Times, How to Watch

2022 PGA Championship: how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
One down, three to go.
After another successful Masters Tournament, it is officially time for the second major of 2022 – the PGA Championship.
The tournament is expected to be quite the battle royale, featuring athletes like 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who won his first career major championship in April, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy.
Despite finishing third in 2019, Speith’s eyes are on his first Career Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Scheffler hopes to earn his second major title this year. Defending champion Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the 104th edition of the competition, continuing his golf leave a bit longer.
But there is no need to fear, Tiger Woods is here! Only 14 months after a car accident, Woods returned to play at the 2022 Masters and will be participating in the second major of the year.
It’s definitely going to be an exciting May weekend. Here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 PGA Championship:
When is the 2022 PGA Championship?
When: Thursday, May 19-Sunday, May 22
Where: Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.
TV Information: ESPN, CBS
Stream: ESPN+, Paramount+
Where can I watch the 2022 PGA Championship?
The 2022 PGA Championship will air as follows:
Thursday, May 19
- 8 a.m.-2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for main broadcast coverage
- 9 a.m.-8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for featured groups
- 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for featured holes (Nos. 16-18)
- 1-2 p.m. ET on ESPN for Joe Buck and Michael Collins’ broadcast
- 2-5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for Joe Buck and Michael Collins’ broadcast
- 2-8 p.m. ET on ESPN for first-round coverage
- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for coverage
Friday, May 20
- 8-10 a.m. ET on ESPN+ for main broadcast coverage
- 8 a.m.-8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for featured groups
- 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for featured holes (Nos. 16-18)
- 1-2 p.m. ET on ESPN for Joe Buck and Michael Collins’ broadcast
- 2-5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for Joe Buck and Michael Collins’ broadcast
- 2-8 p.m. ET on ESPN for second-round coverage
- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for coverage
Saturday, May 21
- 8-10 a.m. ET on ESPN+ for main broadcast coverage
- 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for featured groups
- Noon.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for featured holes (Nos. 16-18)
- 9 p.m.-10 a.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ for Joe Buck and Michael Collins’ broadcast
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for Joe Buck and Michael Collins’ broadcast
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on ESPN for third-round coverage
- 1-7 p.m. ET on CBS for full coverage
Sunday, May 22
- 8-10 a.m. ET on ESPN+ for main broadcast coverage
- 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for featured groups
- Noon.-7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for featured holes (Nos. 16-18)
- 9 p.m.-10 a.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ for Joe Buck and Michael Collins’ broadcast
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ for Joe Buck and Michael Collins’ broadcast
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on ESPN for fourth-round coverage
- 1-7 p.m. ET on CBS for full coverage
What are the 2022 PGA Championship tee times?
Here are some of the groups featured for the 2022 PGA Championship and their tee times:
Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth
Thursday, May 19 at 8:11 a.m. CT
Friday, May 20 at 1:36 p.m. CT
Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
Thursday, May 19 at 1:03 p.m. CT
Friday, May 20 at 7:38 a.m. CT
Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay
Thursday, May 19 at 1:14 p.m. CT
Friday, May 20 at 7:49 a.m. CT
Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
Thursday, May 19 at 1:36 p.m. CT
Friday, May 20 at 8:11 a.m. CT
Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau
Thursday, May 19 at 7:38 a.m. CT
Friday, May 20 at 1:03 p.m. CT
Harold Varner III, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler
Thursday, May 19 at 1:25 p.m. CT
Friday, May 20 at 8 a.m. CT
Find the complete list of tee times here.
Who has the best odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship?
The 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler begins as the betting favorite at +1200 entering the first round, according to PointsBet. Jon Rahm is right behind him with +1300. Justin Thomas is third with +1400 and Rory McIlroy follows with +1600.
Jordan Spieth secured the fourth spot with +1600 while Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are tied with +2000. Cameron Smith landed the eighth spot with +2200.
In addition to these favorites, some other odds for the tournament include:
Dustin Johnson: +2500
Hideki Matsuyama, +2500
Viktor Hovland: +2500
Xander Schauffele: +2500
Shane Lowry, +3000
Will Zalatoris: +3300
Brooks Koepka, +4000
Joaquin Niemann, +4500
