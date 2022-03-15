Locations and Dates of the 2022 NBA Draft Have Been Announced

Locations and dates of 2022 NBA Draft events have been announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With roughly a month left in the 2021-22 season, the NBA is already ahead of the game, prepping for the next season.

The NBA has officially announced dates and locations of 2022 draft events, including the combine, lottery and draft.

The NBA today announced the dates and locations for its 2022 NBA Draft events. All events will be held in-person. Ticket information for the Draft will be announced at a later date. pic.twitter.com/FmtAGj96ri — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 15, 2022

The first of the 2022 draft events is the NBA Draft Combine. The multi-day showcase event will take place on Monday, May 16, through Sunday, May 22, in Chicago.

Next on schedule is the NBA Draft Lottery. The annual event, which determines the draft order for teams who previously did not make the playoffs, will take place on Tuesday, May 17, in Chicago.

Finally, the 2022 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. -- home of the Nets.

All 2022 draft events will be held in-person and ticket information will be announced at a later date. Register on NBAEvents.nba.com for updates on 2022 draft event tickets.