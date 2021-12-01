NFL

2021 Saturday Night Football Schedule: How to Watch

By NBC Sports Washington Staff

2021 Saturday Night NFL schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

There's something special about the rare Saturday night games toward the end of the NFL regular season. 

With an extra game week bumping up more primetime games on the odd Saturday night, NFL fans get to experience the full weekend of football a week earlier this season. Creating the atmosphere of Wild Card game for fans and the feel of a must-win matchup for the players, these Saturday night games are certainly a treat for all. 

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

sunday night football 5 hours ago

Numbers, Stats Ahead of Broncos vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night

baseball 5 hours ago

MLB Owners Lock Out Players, 1st Work Stoppage Since 1995

Here's all the information you need to know so you won't miss a second.

2021 NFL Saturday Regular-Season Schedule

Week 15

  • Saturday, Dec. 18: 
    • Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns
      • Time: 4:30 p.m.
      • Channel: NFL Network
    • New England Patriots @ Indianapolis Colts
      • Time: 8:20 p.m.
      • Channel: NFL Network

Week 16 - Christmas

  • Saturday, Dec. 25:
    • Cleveland Browns @ Green Bay Packers 
      • Time: 4:30 p.m.
      • Channel: FOX/NFL Network
    • Indianapolis Colts @ Arizona Cardinals
      • Time: 8:15 p.m. 
      • Channel: NFL Network
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLNew England PatriotsGreen Bay PackersSaturday Night Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us