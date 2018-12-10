10 Thoughts on Philadelphia: JJT

The Cowboys are the only defense in the NFL to not allow 30 points to an opponent this season. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor explain how a series of solid drafts have changed the fortunes of Rod Marinelli and Kris Richard's unit. (Published Monday, Dec. 10, 2018)

Dak Prescott was awful for most of the first three quarters but magnificent at winning time. Combine that with stellar performances from Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott and what has become that standard of excellence from the Cowboys' defense.

Now, the Cowboys have positioned themselves to win the NFC East for the second time in three years.

Here are Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's 10 thoughts on the Cowboys' 29-23 overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles:

1. Dak Prescott had two interceptions and lost a fumble in the game's first three quarters, but he completed 17 of 20 passes for 243 yards, three touchdowns and a 156.8 passer rating in the fourth quarter and overtime. This is why Prescott's teammates and the front office admire him so much. He handles the game's adversity as well as anyone in the NFL because he never lets the last play affect the next play. He finished with a career-high 455 yards passing.

Prescott Throws for Career-High in Win over Eagles

Dak Prescott threw for a career-high 455 yards in the Cowboys' 29-23 victory over the Eagles. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and former NFL defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman examine how the deep ball has opened up the Dallas offense. (Published Monday, Dec. 10, 2018)

2. Amari Cooper continues to show why the Cowboys gave Oakland a No.1 pick in October to acquire him. Cooper, who caught 10 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, had one catch for 27 yards in the first half. All three of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

3. Ezekiel Elliott had a career-high 12 catches for 79 yards. He also rushed a season-high 28 times for 113 yards, which helped Dallas keep the ball for 45:33. Dallas ran 93 plays, while Philadelphia ran 48.

4. Jason Garrett's decision to go for it on fourth-and-one from the Philadelphia 19 made perfect sense. The Eagles' defense had been on the field for 92 plays, including 18 in a row if you count the last drive of regulation and overtime. They were tired of tackling Elliott, and it made sense for Garrett to try to win it or lose it with his offense, especially since Philadelphia moved the ball in the fourth quarter. A field goal would've given Philadelphia hope, while a touchdown would essentially end their season.

5. The Cowboys' defense allowed just 276 yards and 16 first downs — 132 yards and nine first downs came in the fourth quarter — while limiting Philadelphia to 1-of-9 on third downs.

6. Kicker Brett Maher put himself in the record books with a 62-yard field goal on the last play on the first half. It was the longest kick in franchise history — the previous record was 56 yards — and it came after he missed a 45-yard field goal wide right a few minutes earlier.

7. Taco Charlton, a first-round pick last year, was a healthy scratch a week after playing just four plays against New Orleans. Charlton averaged 45 snaps in the first five games and 23 snaps in the three games before he suffered a should injury that forced him to miss three games.

With 2-Game Lead, Cowboys Need to Finish

In the midst of a five-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys have just three games to go. The team holds a two-game lead in the NFC East, but former Cowboys defensive back Dennis Thurman tells NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs the team needs to keep its head down. (Published Monday, Dec. 10, 2018)

8. Tight end Blake Jarwin, billed in training camp as a difference-maker who could stretch the field and ease the loss of Jason Witten, caught a career-high seven passes for 56 yards, including a 22-yards catch-and-run. Rookie tight end Dalton Schultz added three catches for 37 yards and Rico Gathers lost a yard on his only catch.

9. The Cowboys committed a season-high 11 penalties for 111 yards. Several of the infractions affected the game by extending drives or ruining scoring opportunities.

10. For the first time in history, the Cowboys had a 400-yard passer, a 200-yard receiver and a 100-yard rusher.