Women's History Month: Championing the Crown Act and Other Causes

A former advisor to Joe Biden's presidential campaign is working to protect men and women from hair discrimination through a series of state, local and federal legislation.

“I work at the intersection of the political world and the policy world, which is my sweet spot,” said Asamoah, who works as a social impact and political strategist.

She was a national advisor for Black engagement for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' campaign but does not currently work for the administration.

“The fact that the ticket was really committed to ensuring that racial equity was a pillar, and would be a pillar in the administration, explaining to people what the plans and the policies were, that was really, really important for me,” she said.

One of her focuses has been the Crown Act, which protects men and women from hair discrimination.

“It impacts our ability to move in terms of our upward mobility. It has been the reason far too many people have been passed over for promotions, have had job offers rescinded, and it’s really problematic,” Asamoah said.

She said a group came up with the idea for the Crown Act during a discussion at the Essence Music Festival. It is now law in eight states.

Asamoah continues to advocate for it. She visited Texas last year as lawmakers announced they would file hair discrimination bills. There are several in the legislature this year.

“We are continuing our work at the local state and federal levels to ensure that hair discrimination is outlawed,” Asamoah said.

And with a full plate, Asamoah continues to fight for what is important to her.

“As I continue to think ahead, I am thinking about how we continue to expand the electorate, bring new people into the political process, continue to register voters, continue to have meaningful conversations, meaningful conversations about what policies and plans are needed again to advance racial equity,” she said.