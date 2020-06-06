Texas Senate Debate Bares Rifts Between Hegar, West on Fracking, Reparations, Abolishing ICE

Democratic rivals MJ Hegar and Royce West put slight distance between themselves on such controversial proposals as a fracking ban, racial reparations and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a U.S. Senate race debate late Saturday.

Hegar, the decorated Air Force rescue helicopter pilot and former congressional candidate from Round Rock, said she worries that a federal ban on hydraulic fracturing would hurt working families.

“We can fix it without having an economic crisis here in Texas,” she said of climate change during the hour-long debate, which aired on 14 Texas TV stations owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group.

