Fort Worth Lawmaker Matt Krause Challenging Incumbent Ken Paxton for Texas AG

Fort Worth lawmaker Matt Krause is challenging incumbent Ken Paxton for Texas attorney general.

Krause, a Republican state representative, told The Dallas Morning News Thursday that Texas voters need a strong conservative alternative to the embattled Paxton, who’s under federal investigation after bribery allegations made by eight of his former staffers. Since 2015, Paxton has been under indictment for securities fraud and defrauding a McKinney company.

“You just want to have an attorney general who can focus on being that faithful conservative fighter...and how to protect and how to defend the liberties of Texans and not have to worry about FBI investigations or those kinds of things,” Krause told The News. “So the shake up and the turmoil at the office at the end of last year kind of spoke to me and said, ‘Hey, this may be something we’ve got to think about.’”

Krause said his run against Paxton was not about whether the incumbent is guilty or innocent of the allegations against him, but his effectiveness as attorney general.

