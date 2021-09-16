DallasNews.com

Fort Worth Lawmaker Matt Krause Challenging Incumbent Ken Paxton for Texas AG

Texas House member joins crowded Republican field that includes Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman

state rep matt krause
NBC 5 News

Fort Worth lawmaker Matt Krause is challenging incumbent Ken Paxton for Texas attorney general.

Krause, a Republican state representative, told The Dallas Morning News Thursday that Texas voters need a strong conservative alternative to the embattled Paxton, who’s under federal investigation after bribery allegations made by eight of his former staffers. Since 2015, Paxton has been under indictment for securities fraud and defrauding a McKinney company.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“You just want to have an attorney general who can focus on being that faithful conservative fighter...and how to protect and how to defend the liberties of Texans and not have to worry about FBI investigations or those kinds of things,” Krause told The News. “So the shake up and the turmoil at the office at the end of last year kind of spoke to me and said, ‘Hey, this may be something we’ve got to think about.’”

Krause said his run against Paxton was not about whether the incumbent is guilty or innocent of the allegations against him, but his effectiveness as attorney general.

Texas Politics

Covering politics in the Lone Star State.

Texas Legislature Sep 13

Vaccine Mandates on Third Special Session Agenda for the Texas Legislature

Greg Abbott Sep 13

Raw Video: Gov. Abbott Delivers Remarks, Signs Bail Reform Bill

Read more about 41-year-old Krause's run for attorney general from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comFort WorthKen PaxtonTexas Attorney General's OfficeMatt Krause
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us