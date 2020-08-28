RNC 2020

RNC Airs Video Clip of ‘Biden's America' — It Was Actually Barcelona

The video feature two Chicago-area sisters

A screengrab of the video aired during the RNC segment actually shows 2019 protests in Barcelona.
Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention aired a video on Monday decrying U.S. protests and citing potential chaos in the streets if Democratic candidate Joe Biden is elected president.

The video, which has since been posted on President Trump’s official YouTube account, is titled “Catalina and Madeline” and features two Chicago-area sisters, Catalina and Madeline Lauf, who discuss their conservative beliefs and their support for the president.

NBC News’ Social Newsgathering team was able to identify that a portion of the video was in fact taken during Catalonia independence protests in October 2019 and not during recent protests in the United States over racial injustice and police brutality. Catalonian public broadcaster, CCA, was first to report on the misinformation on Aug. 25.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

American Airlines Center 29 mins ago

American Airlines Center To Be Largest Voting Center in Dallas County on Election Day

49 mins ago

Trump Pardons Alice Johnson, Who Praised Him in RNC Speech

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

RNC 2020Donald TrumpJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us