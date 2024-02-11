The super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent bid for president debuted an ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

American Values 2024 released a 30-second ad that was a remake of a 1960 campaign spot — with the same jingle and motif — for his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy.

The super PAC said the ad cost $7 million and ran nationally, according to NBC News.

The ad featured pictures of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifying in front of Congress and skiing, alongside the words "vote independent."

"Our momentum is growing. It’s time for an Independent President to heal the divide in our country," Kennedy said on X.

Our momentum is growing. It’s time for an Independent President to heal the divide in our country. 🇺🇸#Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/6rwXW3AwAp — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

Kennedy's name spiked in searches on Google during the debut.

Kennedy's ad — and his invocation of his family's legacy — was quickly criticized by his cousin Bobby Shriver.

"My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s," he wrote in a post on X. "She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA. She strongly supported my health care work at @ONECampaign & @RED which he opposes."

Shriver's brother, Mark, posted that he agreed.

Kennedy's views, including his anti-vaccine advocacy, have resulted in condemnation from his family. In October, his four siblings put out a statement saying they "denounce" his candidacy and find his run "deeply saddening" and "perilous for our country."

The ad comes just days after the Democratic National Committee filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming the campaign and the super PAC were coordinating by accepting funding to assist with signature-gathering initiatives.

In a statement, DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd pointed to the fact that Kennedy's super PAC has received a significant amount of money from Timothy Mellon, a major donor to a super PAC backing Trump's presidential bid.

“It’s fitting that the first national ad promoting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s candidacy was bought and paid for by Donald Trump’s largest donor this cycle. RFK Jr. is nothing more than a Trump stalking horse in this race," Floyd said.

Kennedy is currently on the ballot only in Utah.

"RFK Jr offers us real change along with freedom, trust and hope. Like his uncle and his father, Kennedy is a corruption-fighter, and it’s no wonder the DNC is trying every old trick and inventing new tricks to stop him. The public sees through it all and won’t stand for it," AV24 co-founder Tony Lyons said in a statement Sunday night.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign released an ad criticizing his opponent Nikki Haley, but it ran only in her home state, South Carolina.

President Joe Biden also did not participate in the traditional presidential Super Bowl interview this year.

