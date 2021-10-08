Pennsylvania

National Democrats Seek to Intervene in GOP-Backed Challenge to Mail Voting in Pennsylvania

The DNC is asking to get involved in the Republican effort to nix a mail voting expansion many in the GOP supported in 2019

Lehigh County Pennsylvania
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Democratic National Committee is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit brought by Pennsylvania Republicans aimed at curbing the use of mail voting, according to a copy of the filing shared with NBC News.

Fourteen Pennsylvania Republican legislators filed a lawsuit against the commonwealth on Aug. 31, arguing that a 2019 law that expanded access to mail voting to all eligible voters was unconstitutional, according to The Associated Press.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Most of the plaintiffs voted to pass the law two years ago — but since then, many Republicans have followed former President Donald Trump's lead in attacking the method of voting.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaGOPDNC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us