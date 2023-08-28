‘Wrong!' Texas AG Ken Paxton says he won't resign ahead of impeachment trial

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took to social media this weekend to reject rumors that he will resign ahead of his upcoming impeachment trial.

Paxton on Saturday responded to a tweet from Scott Braddock, editor of the legislative website Quorum Report, about “credible chatter” that the attorney general would resign to avoid testifying at a trial scheduled to kick off on Sept. 5. Impeachment lawyers plan to call Paxton to the stand, according to a list of witnesses The Dallas Morning News obtained last week.

“Wrong! I will never stop fighting for the people of Texas and defending our conservative values,” Paxton wrote on Twitter in what appeared to be his first public comment on impeachment since Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick imposed a gag order on the parties last month.

Asked for comment, Paxton’s attorney Tony Buzbee told The News, “the tweet is self-explanatory.”

