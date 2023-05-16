Will There Be a Special Session? Some of Abbott's Top Priorities Have No Agreements

The Texas legislative session ends in less than two weeks. And with no agreements on some of Gov. Greg Abbott’s top priorities, there is talk of a special session.

Among the top reasons for a special session is the continued debate over the expansion of school choice.

The Senate passed a bill for education savings accounts -- state money that can be used for some families to cover private school costs. The House is looking at a different, watered-down version, which includes education saving accounts for some special needs students and some students at schools with an "F" rating.

"Failure to expand the scope of school choice to something close to the Senate version or the original House version of the Senate bill will necessitate special sessions," read a partial statement from Abbott.

The Texas House and Senate have also not come to an agreement on property tax cuts. This is a campaign issue for many lawmakers. The Senate’s bill includes an increase in the homestead exemption. The House bill calls for a cap on annual appraisals.

Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick is against the cap. In late April, NBC 5 asked Patrick in an interview if he thought this issue, or any issue, would lead to a special session.

“Oh, yes. Or any issue,” said Patrick.

With the final days approaching, there's a lot to resolve with not a lot of time left.

“I think it’s just going to be chaotic as always, and lots of rumors. And you know, we can have things happen really fast when they want them to happen. Staff will be burning the midnight oil no matter what. And we will just have to wait and see,” added Garrett.

The legislative session ends on May 29.