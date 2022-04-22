Two Property Tax Props on May 7 Ballot; Early Voting Begins Monday

Monday, April 25 will be the first day of early voting for the upcoming May 7 uniform election and also the last day to register to vote in the May 24 primary runoff.

The May 7 uniform election is mostly made up of local city council and school board races, though there are two important amendments to the state constitution up for consideration on the ballot that would lower property taxes that fund public schools.

Should voters pass both propositions 1 and 2, no school district will lose funding as any lost revenue will be replaced by the state.

TEXAS STATE PROPOSITION 1

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

If passed, Proposition 1 would amend the state constitution to authorize the state legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of disabled residents or those over the age of 65.

The amount paid to public schools is typically the largest obligation on a property tax bill. The state would make up the difference and, according to the Legislative Budget Board, the reduction of those property taxes is estimated to cost $744 million from 2024 to 2026.

The annual savings for the estimated 2 million exemption holders would be $109 in 2024 and $124 in 2025, though actual savings will vary due to actual property value.

TEXAS STATE PROPOSITION 2

In passed, Proposition 2 would raise the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes. According to calculations released by the state, the amendment is expected to save 5.67 million homeowners about $175 annually.

"If passed, both of these propositions will cut independent school district property tax bills by increasing homeowner exemptions that will save money for all 5.67 million homesteads in the State of Texas," stated State Sen. Bettencourt. "All homeowners with homesteads will save money on their property tax bills. Over 65 homeowners will see their freeze values actually decline, and lifetime savings from both bills in the many thousands."

REMEMBER CHANGES MADE TO TEXAS VOTING BY MAIL

This is the second election since new voting laws were passed in Texas. During the March 1 primary, there was some confusion among those who voted by mail and many ballots were rejected when new fields intended to help ensure voter integrity were either left blank or filled out incorrectly, resulting in rejected ballots.

If you are planning to vote by mail-in ballot, your application must be received by Tuesday, April 26.

TEXAS EARLY VOTING HOURS

For larger counties, early voting locations are open for nine hours the first week, 12 hours on Saturday, and six hours on Sunday. Then in week two of early voting, polling locations are open 12 hours each day. For the May 7 election, early voting is only open for two days (Monday and Tuesday) in the second week. Specific hours are set by the counties.

During early voting, voters can cast their ballot at any polling location in their county.

IMPORTANT PRIMARY ELECTION DATES